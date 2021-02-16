Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association bringing food to military families in Newport

A screenshot of the homepage for the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 18-12

NEWPORT, Tenn (WATE) – Combat veterans live by the motto of never leaving anyone behind. That holds true for those no longer on active duty, as well.

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 18-12 is holding a food distribution event at the Cocke County Fairgrounds, 112 Fairground Circle in Newport, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18.

Veterans and active duty personnel can stop by to receive a boxed food distribution as a “thank you” for their service to our country. Widows and widowers are welcome as well, the group said.

The event is a drive through, so recipients do not have to get out of the vehicle.

There is no residency or income requirement for this event, but recipients must provide some form of military ID, such as a Veterans Administration card, DD-214, etc.

If you know a disabled veteran in need who is unable to make it to the distribution, organizers says you can bring their ID to pick up groceries on their behalf.

Volunteers can email Tara Adkins at cvma1812pro@gmail.com or call 865-964-7773.

The group has held events like this in Dandridge and Clinton recently, and says more are planned in the region. Those events will be posted on their events website.

CVMA 1812 is an association of combat veterans from all branches of the United States Armed Forces who ride motorcycles as a hobby and support veteran charity organizations primarily serving the East Tennessee area. To learn more about the organization, visit the CVMA 18-12 website or visit their Facebook page.