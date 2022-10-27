KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fall tradition returns in honor of a Knoxville legend; as orange and purple pansies can be purchased and planted around Knoxville to provide a symbol of support for those affected by Alzheimer’s disease. All proceeds from these sales will be donated to the Pat Summitt Foundation.

Morgan Vance, the Director of Advancement for the Pat Summitt Foundation, spoke about how decorating Knoxville with orange and purple pansies promotes awareness and helps the community remember the impact of University of Tennessee Lady Vols basketball coach Pat Summitt.

“The Pansy Project has become a special tradition throughout Knoxville, and this year is a bittersweet event as we also remember the life of Lisa Stanley who ensured the Pansy Project was a success year after year,” said Vance.

The 2022 Pansy Project Kickoff is on Thursday, Oct. 27 at Stanley’s Greenhouse at 2 p.m.

Those who cannot attend the kickoff event can visit the greenhouse anytime throughout the fall to purchase the orange and purple pansies. Stanley’s Greenhouse is located at 3029 Davenport Road in south Knoxville.