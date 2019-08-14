Community leaders working to reduce recidivism

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Community leaders gathering today, to focus on how to reduce recidivism rates in Knox County.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office saying they have more than 1,500 people in incarceration.

They’re needing help from others in the community to make sure once those inmates are released they don’t wind up back behind bars.

“It’s very important for the community to get involved. This is a community issue, it’s not a Sheriff’s Office issue or a KPD issue. It’s a community crisis,” says Assistant Chief Brian Bivens with KCSO.

This event is focused on letting people know about programs providing substance abuse rehab, housing, transportation and jobs for recently released inmates.