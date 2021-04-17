Community partners hold Prevention Day which includes, food drive, drug takeback, and more

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Community partners around Knoxville are hosting a Community Prevention Day at the Kroger Marketplace on E. Emory Road in Powell on Saturday.

The event, takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 234 E. Emory Road (Kroger Marketplace).

Events & Partners

  • Food drive held by Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee for nonperishable items.
    • Peanut butter, soups, mac & cheese, canned protein, ramen noodles, instant mashed potatoes, and canned vegetables.
  • DEA Takeback Day where you can bring your unused and expired medications to KPD.
    • Residential/household medications will only be accepted during this event.
  • Kitten Needs Drive held by Young-Williams Animal Center
    • Breeder’s Edge Kitten Milk Replacer, Pet Ag bottle kits, and chicken or turkey wet cat food
  • Stashed Away trailer will be on the scene, helping parents learn more about substance abuse in teens, and the early warning signs to look out for.

