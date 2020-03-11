KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An upcoming event offering resources to help those in our community with everything from navigating legal issues, to getting job training.

WATE caught up with Kevin Perry with Amen Academy and Jay Radice, director of the UT Legal Clinic to learn about all the Community Resource Fair.

What will be offered?

Domestic Violence Awareness

Substance Abuse Assistance and Resources

Paid Job Training Program

Know Your Rights

Ex-offender Re-entry Services

License Reinstatements and Renewals

Record Expungement Screening

What organizations will be there?

UT College of Law

Public Defenders Office

Connect Ministries

YWCA

SEEED

KPD

Change Center

Metropolitan Drug Coalition

And more!

When & where?