KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An upcoming event offering resources to help those in our community with everything from navigating legal issues, to getting job training.
WATE caught up with Kevin Perry with Amen Academy and Jay Radice, director of the UT Legal Clinic to learn about all the Community Resource Fair.
What will be offered?
- Domestic Violence Awareness
- Substance Abuse Assistance and Resources
- Paid Job Training Program
- Know Your Rights
- Ex-offender Re-entry Services
- License Reinstatements and Renewals
- Record Expungement Screening
What organizations will be there?
- UT College of Law
- Public Defenders Office
- Connect Ministries
- YWCA
- SEEED
- KPD
- Change Center
- Metropolitan Drug Coalition
- And more!
When & where?
- 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14
- Honey Rock Victorious Church Event Center, 4113 Holston Drive