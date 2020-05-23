Community theatre hosts virtual performance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A virtual play is right around the corner, giving the community a chance to unite around the arts — from home.

“Do You Read Me” is a special sci-fi comedy that was written to be performed on Zoom by the Flying Anvil Theatre company.

The play is centered around astronauts on Mars facing struggles similar to ours during the COVID-19 pandemic, kept socially distant from family and friends.

The show’s director sent in a picture of the case as they rehearse for the production, saying he’s excited for the unique opportunity.

“This is the first time that Flying Anvil Theatre has done anything like this, trying to do any kind of digital contents, a whole play performed over a digital platform and I believe it’s probably the first time that it’s been done in our area, our Knoxville area,” David Ratliff, the director, said. “Like I said, we were just trying to figure out a way that we could reach our audiences and, you know, provide entertainment for the community. Over the last two months, in this situation we’ve all found ourselves in.”

“Do You Read Me” streams on Zoom coming up on May 29 and May 31.

You can buy tickets on their website, with the theatre asking to pay what you can.

