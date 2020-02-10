Competition to support 2020 Neighborhood Conference

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city of Knoxville is inviting people to support their neighborhoods, all while enjoying a drink.

Courtney Durrett, with the City of Knoxville’s Office of Neighborhoods stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about the 2020 Neighborhood Conference.

The Neighborhood Challenge will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12, at five local breweries that are sponsors of the Neighborhood Conference and represent regions of the city:

Abridged Beer Co. — West neighborhoods

Hexagon Brewing Co. — North neighborhoods

Last Days of Autumn Brewing — East neighborhoods

Pretentious Beer Co. — Downtown neighborhoods

Printshop Beer Co. — South neighborhoods

Each brewery sponsor will contribute $1 per pint sold between 5 and 10 p.m. to the Neighborhood Conference.

Donations will also be accepted from attendees who want to help their favorite region of the city get ahead in the competition.

The City of Knoxville Office of Neighborhoods invites neighborhood supporters and fans of craft beer to engage in a friendly competition that supports the 2020 Neighborhood Conference.

The Neighborhood Challenge came about in 2019, with several neighborhood groups or their committees were meeting at their local watering holes, according to the Assistant Neighborhood Coordinator Eden Slater. “Like coffee shops and restaurants, breweries are natural gathering places for neighbors to talk about pressing issues and ways to address them.”

The City of Knoxville’s Neighborhood Conference is held annually for everyone who participates in a neighborhood organization and for all local residents who are interested in the quality of life in Knoxville’s residential neighborhoods.

