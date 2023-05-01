Concerts on the Square series in Knoxville, Tenn. (FILE Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville is sharing the full lineup of Tuesday and Thursday performances as its popular event Concerts on the Square returns to Market Square this week.

Concerts on the Square, presented by Comcast, begins Tuesday, May 2, with the first “Jazz Tuesday,” featuring the Greg Tardy Quartet. “Variety Thursdays” begin May 18 with the WIMZ Garage Band.

All Concerts on the Square performances are 7 – 9 p.m.

The city’s Office of Special Events produces this free, live music series with support from Comcast, Downtown Knoxville Alliance, Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union, B97.5 FM and the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra.

Below is the lineup of performances so far:

Jazz Tuesdays performers:

May 2 – Greg Tardy Quartet

May 9 – Tahj Walsh Quintet

May 16 – Vance Thompson Quartet

May 23 – Jack Roben Trio

May 30 – Sam Adams Quartet

June 6 – Margherita Fava Quartet

June 13 – Mark Boling Trio Life

June 20 – Taber Gable Quartet

June 27 – Ken Brown Quintet

Variety Thursdays performers:

May 18 – WIMZ Garage Band

June 15 – Club Rewind

July 20 – 7 Bridges: The Ultimate EAGLES Experience

Aug. 17 – Candela

Sept. 21 – Square Dancing on the Square

The city says attendees should bring their own chairs for first-come, first-served seating. No food or beer will be sold on Market Square. Food is available from restaurants for take-out, but alcohol can only be consumed inside establishments or on their patios. Parking at City-owned garages is free after 6 p.m.

For a full calendar and details about the performers, visit KnoxvilleTN.gov/concerts