KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville is sharing the full lineup of Tuesday and Thursday performances as its popular event Concerts on the Square returns to Market Square this week.
Concerts on the Square, presented by Comcast, begins Tuesday, May 2, with the first “Jazz Tuesday,” featuring the Greg Tardy Quartet. “Variety Thursdays” begin May 18 with the WIMZ Garage Band.
All Concerts on the Square performances are 7 – 9 p.m.
The city’s Office of Special Events produces this free, live music series with support from Comcast, Downtown Knoxville Alliance, Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union, B97.5 FM and the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra.
Below is the lineup of performances so far:
Jazz Tuesdays performers:
May 2 – Greg Tardy Quartet
May 9 – Tahj Walsh Quintet
May 16 – Vance Thompson Quartet
May 23 – Jack Roben Trio
May 30 – Sam Adams Quartet
June 6 – Margherita Fava Quartet
June 13 – Mark Boling Trio Life
June 20 – Taber Gable Quartet
June 27 – Ken Brown Quintet
Variety Thursdays performers:
May 18 – WIMZ Garage Band
June 15 – Club Rewind
July 20 – 7 Bridges: The Ultimate EAGLES Experience
Aug. 17 – Candela
Sept. 21 – Square Dancing on the Square
The city says attendees should bring their own chairs for first-come, first-served seating. No food or beer will be sold on Market Square. Food is available from restaurants for take-out, but alcohol can only be consumed inside establishments or on their patios. Parking at City-owned garages is free after 6 p.m.
For a full calendar and details about the performers, visit KnoxvilleTN.gov/concerts