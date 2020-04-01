Coronavirus in Knox: Maintenance underway at Tennessee Theatre

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Because of the need for social distancing during the novel coronavirus pandemic, places that host large gatherings are closed for now, but for some, that doesn’t mean they’re not staying busy.

The Tennessee Theatre has been closed since March 14 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but the closure has given staff time to get some big projects underway.

Executive director of the Tennessee Theatre, Becky Hancock shared some of those projects’ progress with WATE 6 On Your Side.

“The theatre’s a big building in need of constant care,” Hancock said, saying they’re working on different maintenance issues all around the historic building.

One of those projects includes changing out the light bulbs in all the fixtures to high-energy efficient ones. Hancock saying they had been waiting to change out the bulbs for some time and the closure provided a good opportunity.

When the theatre is able to reopen, no doubt it will be ready to receive guests eager to enjoy performances in its historic splendor – with some modern updates.