Coronavirus in Knoxville: Bringing the zoo to you

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – While the zoo has closed to visitors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, there’s a new effort to “bring the zoo to you” virtually.

Zoo Knoxville handlers have begun posting videos to social media giving a behind-the-scenes look at their work in caring for the animals in the zoo’s continued conservation efforts during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, zookeeper Clara introduced Facebook followers to some new zoo hatchlings, flat-tailed and hingeback tortoises as they were still emerging from their eggs.

Clara also walked followers through her daily work, caring for and feeding the resident tortoises.

Each day the zoo is closed, it loses about $22,000 as visitors were the zoo’s biggest source of revenue in helping care for the animals.

How you can help

If you’re able to help the zoo, donate to its Emergency Animal Relief Fund – found by clicking here.