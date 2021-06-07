CPR saves lives, do you know how to perform it?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s important to know cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but how many of us actually know when and what to do when CPR is necessary?
As it is CPR Awareness Week, WATE 6 On Your Side spoke with Cheryl Smith, owner of CPR Choice, to get a look at CPR training that Smith provides the American Heart Association.
The following are two common ways to perform CPR, according to the AHA:
- For healthcare providers and those trained: conventional CPR using chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth breathing at a ratio of 30:2 compressions-to-breaths. In adult victims of cardiac arrest, it is reasonable for rescuers to perform chest compressions at a rate of 100 to 120/min and to a depth of at least 2 inches (5 cm) for an average adult, while avoiding excessive chest compression depths (greater than 2.4 inches [6 cm]).
- For the general public or bystanders who witness an adult suddenly collapse: compression-only CPR, or Hands-Only CPR. Hands-Only CPR is CPR without mouth-to-mouth breaths. It is recommended for use by people who see a teen or adult suddenly collapse in an out-of-hospital setting (such as at home, at work, or in a park).