Cycling event combines breweries, businesses with scavenger hunt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A cycling event this weekend will combine breweries, businesses and a bit of fun. The Summer on Sutherland Bike Run will be held from 1-8 p.m. Saturday. Albright Grove Brewing Company and Trailhead Marble City Beer Market are hosting the event.

Participants will set off from Albright Grove Brewing Company to various locations across Knoxville riding to as many participating locations as possible before the end of the event. Points will be given for each location visited and bonus points for any purchases. Points will be ranked based on distance so a bit of strategy will be needed.

Locations participating in the event include Backdoor Tavern, Xul Beer Co., Hi-Wire Brewing, Riot Printing, Harpers Bikes, Chop Shop Hair Studio, and others.