KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You can beat the summer heat by enjoying a sweet treat all while helping East Tennessee Children’s Hospital on Thursday.

Thursday, July 27, will be Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day. A portion of every Blizzard purchased from participating East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky DQ locations will be donated to help fund medical equipment for patients at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Here is a list of participating locations:

Knoxville (7201 Kingston Pike)

Clinton (2135 N Charles G Seivers Blvd)

Crossville (760 N Main St)

Crossville (1897 Genesis Rd)

Farragut (11208 Kingston Pike)

Jamestown (328 N Main St)

LaFollette (2401 Jacksboro Pike)

Maryville (1724 W Broadway Ave)

Morristown (117 W Morris Blvd)

Oak Ridge (100 S Rutgers Ave)

Seymour (10724 Chapman Hwy)

Sevierville (1179 Dolly Parton Pkwy)

Kentucky DQ locations:

Middlesboro (100 N 12th St)

Baxter (421 S US Highway 119)

Pineville (14429 Robert L Madon Byp)

Participating Dairy Queen locations across the country will raise money for their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Go to www.miracletreatday.com to find your nearest participating location.

According to a hospital release, over $3,000 was raised for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in 2022 through Miracle Treat Day.