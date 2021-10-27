KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re craving ice cream on Thursday, Oct. 28, you can put your money to good use by taking part in Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day. For every Blizzard sold at participating locations, $1 or more will be donated to your local Children’s Miracle Network.

For those in East Tennessee, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is a part of the Children’s Miracle Network. Back in 2019, Miracle Treat Day raised over $7,000 for ETCH. The money will be used to help purchase medical equipment for the hospital.

According to Dairy Queen’s participating location tool that uses your zip code to generate surrounding restaurants, there are five locations in the vicinity of zip code 37917, which is the zip code for WATE 6 On Your Side’s Greystone Studio.