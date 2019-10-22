“Days of Dread” at Blount Mansion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Halloween is just around the corner, and one Knoxville museum is taking visitors to the dark and deadly past.

Blount Mansion truly in the Halloween spirit with tours that are both terrifying and true, Days of Dread, focused on epidemics and illnesses.

Tours are $10 a person and will be held:

Friday, October 25 from 8-9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 30 from 8-9:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 31 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

There will also be a lecture about the countless disease epidemics that wreaked havoc on our community in past centuries on Thursday, October 24.

Reception starts at 5:30 p.m. and the lecture will begin at 6 p.m., admission is $5 a person.