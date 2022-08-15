KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee (CAC) Office on Aging is a public nonprofit agency.

This week, Office on Aging representative Angela Bartlett spoke about the various in-home services available. She also distinguished the difference between home health, non-medical personal care and the Senior Companion Program.

The nonprofit has the major responsibility in Knoxville and Knox County of planning for services for senior citizens: assessing the needs of older citizens and developing resources to meet those needs; coordinating services for the elderly to minimize duplication and avoid overlap–whether provided by public, nonprofit, or for-profit organizations; providing information about services and programs to older citizens and their families and connecting them to those services; and advocating on behalf of older citizens.

The Office on Aging is located at 2247 Western Avenue in Knoxville. The phone number is 865-524-2786. They can also be reached via email at knoxooa@knoxseniors.org