KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People have a chance to enjoy a dinner outdoors on the grounds around Mabry-Hazen House on Friday, April 15 from 6 – 8:30 p.m. This year will mark the third annual Dinner in the Dogwoods. Guests will be treated to cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, entrée, and dessert surrounded by beautiful flowering dogwoods.



Food will be prepared by Patrick Hollis, the executive director and curator of the Hazen Historical Museum Foundation. In addition to his position at the museum, he is a former chef who honed his culinary skills in Knoxville’s burgeoning restaurant scene in the early 2010s.

During his time at Mabry-Hazen House, Hollis has researched and hosted historic dinners which examined what people in Knoxville and the United States ate, who they ate with, how they ate it, why they ate it, and what it meant to them.

While tickets are sold out for this year’s dinner, people can still donate to help Mabry-Hazen House in its preservation mission.

Those interested can also visit the historic home. Hours and tour information can be found at MabryHazen.com