Dogwood Arts Trails open Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dogwood Trails across the city will bloom Thursday.

The annual spring celebration since 1955 will go on from April 1-30. Open Gardens and Camera Sites are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Dogwood Arts has named Holston Hills 2021 featured Dogwood Trail.

Established in 1956, the Holston Hills Dogwood Trail offers views of the Holston River and rolling East Tennessee hills.

“Beautiful lots in this neighborhood tend to be situated on big, rolling hills with old-growth trees and an abundance of spring-flowering dogwoods,” a release from Dogwood Arts said.

The nonprofit is mixing events both in-person and virtual this year. Chalk (Your) Walk returns this year and runs April 3-12. The event is open to individual artists and families throughout Knoxville and the surrounding counties.

The Dogwood Arts Festival will be held on the Performance Lawn at World’s Fair Park April 23-25. The event will feature the work of 75 art vendors and music entertainment.

For more information on camera sites, open and feature gardens, the festival and Bikes & Blooms, visit the Dogwood Arts website.