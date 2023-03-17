KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two spectacular private gardens open to the public March 17-19 part of the Dogwood Arts Winter Featured Gardens event.

The event features Savage Garden in Fountain City and Dr. Jimmy Milan’s garden in Holston Hills.

Officials with Dogwood Arts explained how winter reveals the extensive bones and structures of each garden, showcasing the many varieties of snowdrops, daffodils, wood hyacinths, and other flowering bulbs.

Tours are self-guided, but Master Gardeners and Dogwood Arts staff will be on-site to answer questions. A $5 cash donation per garden is suggested. These gardens require walking on uneven paths and are not handicap accessible. Comfortable or hiking shoes are recommended. Since these are private residences, there is limited on-site parking. Guests will be admitted on a first-come-first-served basis.

The addresses for the two featured gardens are listed below:

Savage Garden: Owners Bill Dohm & Patty Cooper – 3237 Garden Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918

Dr. Jimmy Milan’s Garden – 5205 Green Valley Drive, Knoxville, TN 37914