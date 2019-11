Dolly Parton is giving back to the community once again.

Dollywood’s My People’s Fund is giving $200,000 to eight local volunteer fire departments. Parton met with all of the fire chiefs at Dollywood’s DreamMore resort.

This was all in recognition of their instrumental role in fighting the 2016 wildfires.

The My People’s Fund donated $20,000 to each volunteer fire department and gave $40,000 to the area training center.