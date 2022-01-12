PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dollywood Parks and Resorts is looking to hire employees for the 2022 season. Positions for short peak season openings, as well as the entire 2022 operating season will be available for application.

Anyone looking to apply must be at least 14 years of age. Positions will be available within the award-winning culinary and merchandise teams, as well as park operations positions including ticketing, transportation, house and grounds, and more.

Their first major hiring event will be held on Jan. 29 at Sevier County High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional hiring events take place at Jefferson County High School on Feb. 5, Seymour Heights Christian Church Feb. 19, and back to Sevier County High School on Feb. 26.

The Dollywood Company was named as one of the best midsize employers in the country, according to a ranking on Forbes’ list in 2021. Dollywood also ranked sixth amongst 20 other “Travel and Leisure” companies.

Employees of the Dollywood Company receive unique benefits including access to the Dollywood Family Healthcare Center, complimentary Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country admission for family and friends, access to the Dollywood perks program to receive free or reduced admission to a large number of regional attractions, and a comprehensive benefits package.

Those who are interested should visit dollywoodjobs.com.