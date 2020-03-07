Downtown Knoxville Boat Show launches

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This weekend the Downtown Knoxville Boat Show is taking over the convention center, and the event is showcasing all of the hottest boats hitting the water.

WATE caught up with Teddy Haywood to learn more about what all you can find at this weekend’s show.

The boat show will be running all weekend long and Saturday’s hours will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday’s hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

General admission is $10, and children under 10 years of age get in for free.