Dr. Tom Kim Charity Golf Tourney tees off for a good cause

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Wednesday morning, golfers hit the fairways and green to help out a good cause.

The 11th annual Dr. Tom Kim Charity Golf Tournament, which supports the Free Medical Clinic of America, as it provides free medical care to those who work for a living, but still do not have or cannot afford medical insurance.

The free clinic was founded by Dr. Kim.

Tee-off was around 8:30 a.m. at the Willow Creek Golf Course in Farragut, where the four-player, best-ball scramble saw several teams.

The Free Medical Clinic of America sending a big thank-you to all who supported them Wednesday at the tournament, as well as all the supporters from the community.