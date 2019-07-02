Drug Awareness Day at Oak Ridge Municipal Pool

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Drug Awareness Day is returning for the seventh year to educate about the threat of drugs while promoting games, prizes and fun.

The event is hosted by The Oak Ridge Chapter of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks. They aim to reach out to the local youth to teach them about the dangers of illegal drug use and the abuse of prescription drugs.

According to Oak Ridge Elks Lodge, the Elks believe that the youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow. The demonstrations and activities are held to attract the youth and teach about drug use in new ways.

The Elks Lodge says The Elks Drug Awareness Program is the largest volunteer drug awareness program in the United States and reaches out to children but also all ages and backgrounds are welcome.

The event is scheduled 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at the Oak Ridge Municipal Pool.