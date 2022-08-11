KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Iced coffee sales fueled a $10,000 donation to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, Dunkin’s charitable organization, gave the donation using funds raised during Dunkin’s Iced Coffee Day program that took place this past May. From this program, Over $1.8 million was raised nationwide in one day to benefit children’s hospitals across the country.

In Knoxville, $1 from every Dunkin’ Iced Coffee purchased at participating Knoxville restaurants on May 25 benefited East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

‘We’ve got a mission of taking care of sick and hungry children,” said Dave Baumgartner, Dunkin’ franchisee in East Tennesee. “This particular check was a fundraiser we did where we donated a dollar for each iced coffee we sold on May 25 and so all of the money we raised comes back locally.”

The donation will be added to the hospital’s Every Child’s Fund which is used to buy medical equipment and helps provide care to patients in the hospital’s care.

Since its beginning in 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has given away more than $37 million to national and local nonprofits.