East Tennessee business on INC. 5,000 list

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Each year INC Magazine releases its list of the country’s 5,000 fastest growing private companies, and many of them are right here in East Tennessee.

They include:

M and M Productions

Priority Ambulance

Construction Plus Inc.

Arsenal Strength

Axle Logistics

and Knoxville-based RDI Technologies (which came in at number 33.)

One of the local businesses on this list, Katom Restaurant Supply, which is in Kodak.

It started in a garage and has now expanded to supply food service operations all over the world.