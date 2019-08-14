East Tennessee business on INC. 5,000 list

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Each year INC Magazine releases its list of the country’s 5,000 fastest growing private companies, and many of them are right here in East Tennessee.
They include:
- M and M Productions
- Priority Ambulance
- Construction Plus Inc.
- Arsenal Strength
- Axle Logistics
- and Knoxville-based RDI Technologies (which came in at number 33.)
One of the local businesses on this list, Katom Restaurant Supply, which is in Kodak.
It started in a garage and has now expanded to supply food service operations all over the world.