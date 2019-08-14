East Tennessee business on INC. 5,000 list

Breaking News
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Each year INC Magazine releases its list of the country’s 5,000 fastest growing private companies, and many of them are right here in East Tennessee.

They include:

  • M and M Productions
  • Priority Ambulance
  • Construction Plus Inc.
  • Arsenal Strength
  • Axle Logistics
  • and Knoxville-based RDI Technologies (which came in at number 33.)

One of the local businesses on this list, Katom Restaurant Supply, which is in Kodak.

It started in a garage and has now expanded to supply food service operations all over the world.

