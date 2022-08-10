KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Farmers Market Week is celebrated August 7-13, 2022. In honor of the celebration, Nourish Knoxville is hosting multiple events throughout the week to highlight the impact local farmers markets have in communities.

Additionally, throughout the month of August, community members can vote in the American Farmland Trust’s Farmers Market Celebration. When casting votes, people across East Tennessee can select either the Market Square Farmers’ Market or New Harvest Farmers’ Market as their favorite market in the country. This can also help the markets win $5,000.

The Knoxville Farmers Market is open every Wednesday and Saturday from May 4, 2022 through November 19, 2022. Wednesdays, the market s open from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. On Saturdays, the market opens an hour earlier at 9 a.m. and closes at 1 p.m.