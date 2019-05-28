East Tennessee Community Design Center hosting 17th annual Summer Party

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s that time again – the East Tennessee Community Design Center is hosting its annual Summer Party and Fundraiser on Thursday, June 13.

Board president Nathan Honeycutt and executive director Duane Grieve stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to hare more about the event and how it aims to highlight one area’s homes, businesses, and daily life.

This year, they will be in the Historic Burlington Community.

ETCDC, in its capacity as a nonprofit, says it has been working with this community’s leaders and residents for over two years in order to discern the community’s wants, needs, and dreams for Burlington.

The Design Center uses visual preference surveys, meetings with residents and leaders, and design charrettes to propose a plan that addresses all the issues that have been expressed by the stakeholders.

The 2019 Summer Party will be at 3906 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue starting at 5:30 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres, drinks and a silent auction. This tour of Burlington’s places and spaces will follow.