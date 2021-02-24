East Tennessee Kidney Foundation hosts virtual Lucky Kidney Run

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox Shamrock Fest and Lucky Kidney Run hosted by the East Tennessee Kidney Foundation (ETKF) has become a classic spring event for Knoxville. This year all events are virtual.

ETKF invites runners and walkers, families and teams to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and support local dialysis patients by participating in the Lucky Kidney Run presented by Fresenius Kidney Care. A virtual format allows registrants to run or walk at any time from anywhere. The race can be completed entirely on official race day, Sat. March 13, or it can be broken up over multiple days, unlocking milestone badges along the way.

“This year’s virtual Lucky Kidney Run promises fun for everyone, whether you plan to walk during your lunchbreaks or on the weekend with your families,” ETKF Executive Director Katie Martin said. “We are thrilled that this new virtual format will allow people here at home to support this favorite annual event, and also open up the event to people all across the country. All those whose lives have been touched by kidney disease, and those who just enjoy the new trend of virtual events, are welcome to participate in support of our local missions.”

Registration is $35 until Feb. 28. After March 1, registration is $40. The fee includes a 2021 Lucky Kidney Run moisture-wicking shirt, sponsor goodies and a special gift. Register online here.

On race day ETKF will also celebrate the annual Knox Shamrock Fest with an auction, fun videos, activities & entertainment.

All proceeds from the event benefit the East Tennessee Kidney Foundation, a local & independent 501(c)3 nonprofit, which provides life sustaining care to individuals suffering from kidney disease. 100% of money raised stays right here in East Tennessee.