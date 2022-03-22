KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee is working with elected officials from the area to celebrate a milestone and aid the elderly community during the month of March. The latest elected official to partake in the activities is Congressman Tim Burchett, who also served as mayor of Knox County.

According to the CAC, its Mobile Meals program aims to combat food insecurity for older Knox County adults in need. The program serves around 1,200 seniors who are unable to cook and have no one to prepare meals for them. The March for Melas campaign with the Mobile Meals program is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Older American Act Nutrition Program and is also seeking to recruit more volunteers.

Elected officials throughout the month of March are aiding in the campaign. Rep. Tim Burchett is scheduled to help deliver Mobile Meals on Tuesday, while Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler and Knox County Commissioner Dasha Lundy are scheduled for Wednesday. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon is scheduled to deliver Mobile Meals on Thursday, March 29.

The elected officials are helping with the March for Meals campaign to show their support for the program and to help raise awareness of the food insecurity issues and isolation among Knoxville senior citizens.

CAC says the celebration is also intended to showcase successes of the program, help recruit new volunteers from our community and increase fundraising from local businesses and supporters.