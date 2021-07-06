Emerald Youth Foundation, KCAC receive AmeriCorps grants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Emerald Youth Foundation and the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee were among 20 statewide organizations that were awarded AmeriCorps grants Tuesday. The two organizations will put nearly $1 million in combined funds towards their AmeriCorps members serving their communities, according to Volunteer Tennessee, the governor-appointed commission on volunteerism and service.

AmeriCorps members within the two groups will serve by tutoring and mentoring children, providing health services, restoring the environment, increasing economic opportunities, and recruiting and managing volunteers. After completing their term of service, members receive an award of approximately $6,500 that they can use to pay for college or to pay off student loans.

“National service is an essential part of the solution to many of the toughest problems facing our state,” said Donovan Robertson, board chair of Volunteer Tennessee. “These AmeriCorps members will meet pressing local needs and strengthen communities as they develop civic and leadership skills to last a lifetime. I congratulate these outstanding organizations and thank all those who serve their communities through AmeriCorps.”

KCAC and its 167 AmeriCorps members will use the bulk of its $736,920 to improve public lands, streams and greenways and meet the needs of those affected by disasters. They also plan on using the funds for COVID-19 recovery efforts by circumventing K-3 learning loss and food insecurity.

Emerald Youth Foundation will spend its more than $231,000 by serving youth through afterschool and summer day camps.

The funding is part of a $600 million national grant. Tennessee was allotted $6.2 million which was distributed to 20 organizations across the state. Other community organizations that were awarded grants include Community Cares of Morristown ($300,564), the Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness of Johnson City ($235,200) and the Appalachian RC&D Council of Johnson City ($243,379).