KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Emory Valley Center is excited to see you at this year’s 2022 Compassion Fundraiser, honoring Mr. Bear Stephenson, on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 6:00 pm. The event will take place at the Emory Valley Center Caldwell-Thompson Building, located at 723 Emory Valley Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

The evening will be hosted by WATE 6 on Your Side’s Don Dare, and feature heartwarming and meaningful stories shared by the families that we support. The evening will also include a live “Impact Auction” conducted by Bear Stephenson, a family-friendly roast of Stephenson by his family and friends and the presentation of the Compassion Award to Mr. Bear Stephenson.

In addition, a delicious full-course meal will be provided by Take Out Thyme Catering, and beer and wine will be available for purchase.

Tickets: $80.00 each or Two for $150.00, and can be purchased at www.emoryvalleycenter.org. Proceeds from this event will support the Emory Valley Center Community Supported Living program, helping people of all abilities live in safe, affordable housing.

Emory Valley Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit agency, has been serving children and adults with disabilities in the East Tennessee area for more than 65 years. Emory Valley Center is community focused and highly invested in the East Tennessee area, safely providing quality services to the people they support. The organization embraces the community becoming involved with the center and the people they support, and is thankful for the giving back of time, talents and finances.