Emory Valley Center launches a new behavioral health program to meet community needs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emory Valley Center launched a new Behavioral Health Services program to support individuals with a dual diagnosis of a developmental disability and a mental health condition.

Heather Cupp, the Clinical Services Director for Emory Valley Center, says that they want to fill a gap in services for the underserved developmental and intellectual disability population with this program.

The Behavioral Health Services program includes group and individual therapy on both an outpatient or inpatient basis. Therapies may focus on vocational development, independent living skills, healthy lifestyles, and community safety among other topics that promote improved quality of life.

Visit Emory Valley Center Behavioral Health for more information on this program and other services.