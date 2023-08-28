KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some fun-filled fairs and festivals are coming up in East Tennessee over the next several weeks.

If you missed the 2023 HOLA Lakeway International Food Festival in Morristown or the 2023 Knox Asian Fest in Knoxville this past weekend, there are still other opportunities for fun, food and family time around East Tennessee in the coming days.

Sevier County Fair

The fair is coming to Sevier County starting on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 754 Old Knoxville HIghway in Sevierville and organizers say there will be a lot to see this year.

The Sevier County Fair runs through Monday, Sept. 4 which is Labor Day. The event website states that visitors can expect things like an exhibit hall, livestock, contests, live music, and the Rodeo Days on Saturday and Sunday.

Big Kahuna Wing Festival

The 10th annual Big Kahuna Wing Festival is happening Sept. 3 at World’s Fair Park.

Visit Knoxville says attendees can enjoy live music performances, eat lots of wings, a wing eating competition and other contests, and can wrap up the night with a fireworks show. The festival website asks that visitors not bring their pets.

Tennessee Valley Fair

The Tennessee Valley Fair is happening at Chilhowee Park Sept. 8-17. Tickets can be purchased online.

This year’s fair will feature food, circus performers, a talent competition, and several musical acts like KC and the Sunshine Band, Travis Tritt, 38 Special, Corey Kent with Dillon Carmichael and T-Pain.

Sequoyah Birthplace Museum – Cherokee Fall Festival

The 32nd annual Cherokee Fall Festival at the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Monroe County is happening Sept. 9-10. Tickets are available at the museum.

The Vonroe, Tenn. museum is celebrating with Civil War Trails, Inc. The museum says visitors will have the opportunity to step back in time to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music and dance. In the museum, there will be demonstrations of its 1800s Acorn Printing Press; a blacksmith will be doing on-site demonstrations in the shop on both days. Other demonstrations and displays will include Cherokee life in 1700s and a Civil War encampment.

Dandridge Scots-Irish Festival

The 15th annual Scots-Irish Festival in Dandridge is happening Sept. 29-30.

The free festival celebrates the area’s Scottish and Irish heritage in downtown Dandridge with bagpipe performances, food, crafts, vendors and more.

Hispanic Heritage Month

There are some events planned within the National Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins Sept. 15. WATE 6 On Your Side will have more coverage and information on those events in a separate story.