Central Cinema reopening for Knoxville Horror Film Festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Central Cinema, the movie theater off Central Avenue, is reopening its doors later this month for the Knoxville Horror Film Festival.

The theater owners posted the news on Facebook Friday morning.

The opening coincides with the Knoxville Horror Film Festival, which is Oct. 23-25.

Face coverings are required to enter the theater, and they’re selling a limited amount of tickets per showtime.

