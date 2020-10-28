Check this out: Beautiful drone video captures fall color change in East Tennessee foliage

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 On Your Side crews were able to capture the beautiful color change in some of East Tennessee’s foliage as fall sets in.

As we are now in the last week of October, most areas above 3,000 feet in the Smokies and many along the Cumberland Plateau have already seen their peak in fall foliage for this year.

For lower elevations like the Foothills and the Valley, there is still some green left, but many trees are now showing off their ravishing reds, outrageous oranges, and yell-worthy yellows.

This week will be the peak for many of these elevations including those along the Foothills Parkway, Gatlinburg, Knoxville, and most areas near the southeast Kentucky/Tennessee border.

The one concern will be the remnants of the tropical system Zeta which will move through our area on Thursday. Rain chances will increase area-wide Wednesday into Thursday, plus there is the threat for some strong winds Thursday morning through early afternoon.

These winds could gust 20-40mph+ for lower elevations, including the Knoxville and Foothills Parkway areas and they could gust 40-60mph+ for areas above 3,000 feet.

This not only would wreak havoc on what is left of the fall foliage, but it could also cause some trees to topple and possibly cause some power outages. You can always get the latest Storm Team forecast at www.wate.com/weather.

LATEST STORIES