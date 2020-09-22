Where to find pumpkin patches in East Tennessee

Every year, tourists flock to the Smokies to see the leaves change color. So when can we expect peak fall foliage this year? This week, Northeast Tennessee and the highest elevations of the Smokies are still seeing minimal color change.

By October 5th - October 12th the spine of the Smokies should begin to see peak colors. This is mainly for elevations above 4,000 feet. By October 12th - October 19th, most of the Smokies should see peak color change. About a week later, the Plateau will see the brightest colors, while the Valley (including Knoxville) will likely see peak colors the last week of October into the first week of November.