Where to find pumpkin patches in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tuesday, September 22 officially marks the first day of fall. Here’s a few places to take the family pumpkin picking this fall.
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Pick Tennessee Products webpage has a list of pumpkin patches, corn mazes and hay rides across the state.
Corn and hay mazes across Tennessee
Local pumpkin patches:
Oakes Farm
- 8240 Corryton Road
- Corryton
- Open Oct. 1- Nov. 1
- www.oakesfarm.com
Maple Lane Farms
- 1126 Maple Lane
- Greenback
- Oct. 2- Oct. 31
- tnmaplelanefarms.com
Deep Well Farm
- 9567 U.S. 11E
- Lenoir City
- Sept. 26- Oct. 31
- deepwellfarm.com
Kyker Farms
- 938 Alder Branch Road
- Sevierville
- Sept. 26- Oct. 31
- kykerfarmscornmaze.com
Narramore Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze
- 199 Laurel Bluff Road
- Kingston
- Oct. 3- Nov. 1
- facebook.com/Narramore-Farms-Pumpkin-Patch-Corn-Maze
Buffalo Trail Orchard
- 1890 Dodd Branch Road
- Greeneville
- Pick-your-own produce only
- buffalotrailorchard.com
Ballinger Farm
- 2738 Renfro Road
- Jefferson City
- Sept. 18-Nov. 1
- www.ballingerfarm.com
Echo Valley Corn Maze
- 915 Bethel Church Road
- Jefferson City
- Sept. 14-Nov. 3
- www.echovalleycornmaze.com
Friendly Farm
- 1104 Rebel Hollow Road
- Tazewell
- Oct. 1-31
- www.kornkrazyfun.com/fall-family-fun-fest/