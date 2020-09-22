Where to find pumpkin patches in East Tennessee

Fall Funtacular

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tuesday, September 22 officially marks the first day of fall. Here’s a few places to take the family pumpkin picking this fall.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Pick Tennessee Products webpage has a list of pumpkin patches, corn mazes and hay rides across the state.

Corn and hay mazes across Tennessee

Tennessee pumpkin patches

Hay rides

Local pumpkin patches:

Oakes Farm

Maple Lane Farms

Deep Well Farm

Kyker Farms

Narramore Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

Buffalo Trail Orchard

Ballinger Farm

Kyker Farm

Echo Valley Corn Maze

Friendly Farm

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter