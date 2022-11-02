KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tickets for the 2022 Fantasy of Trees benefiting East Tennessee Children’s Hospital later this month are now on sale. The annual fundraising event helps the hospital buy medical equipment for its patients.

Fantasy of Trees will be at the Knoxville Convention Center Nov. 23-27. There will also be a special first look beforehand on Nov. 22. This year’s theme is “Christmas in the Pines.”

Each year, thousands of people weave through the hundreds of Christmas trees as part of the fundraiser; last year more than half a million dollars was raised.

The trees will be priced to sell and you’ll also be able to get other holiday accessories. Tickets to Fantasy of Trees can be purchased here.