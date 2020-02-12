February entertainment Highlights – Tennessee Theatre

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – From tragedy to musicals, there’s something for everyone at the Tennessee Theatre in February.

We caught up with Executive Director of the Historic Tennessee Theatre Foundation Becky Hancock to learn about all the entertainment highlights for February.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.tennesseetheatre.com/events, by calling the box office at 865-684-1200 or by visiting the box office on Clinch Avenue during regular business hours, which are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.