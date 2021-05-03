Federal grant will provide housing for Knoxville young adults who age out of foster care

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Through a new federal housing grant, Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation has secured 25 vouchers to assist young adults who have aged out of the foster care system.
These vouchers are through the Foster Youth to Independence grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“The Foster Youth to Independence vouchers allow us to serve an especially vulnerable population and offer young people a path to achieve self-sufficiency. The Section 8 team at KCDC has developed a strong relationship with the local Department of Children’s Services, which is necessary for this program to work effectively since DCS makes the referrals directly to KCDC.”KCDC Executive Director and CEO Ben Bentley