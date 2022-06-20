KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging is inching closer to the deadline for older adults in the area to fill out the Seniors’ Needs Assessment.

The assessment is an organized process where seniors and senior advocates can discuss issues and provide input to local aging services agencies. The public’s input will contribute to the development of future programs and services in Knox County.

The deadline to participate in the assessment is July 15, 2022.

Those interested can head to the Knoxville-Knox County Office on Aging website. Additional questions can be directed to Angela Bartlett at 865-524-2786 or email angela.bartlett@knoxseniors.org.