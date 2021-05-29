Food City raises over $546K for diabetes research

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you gave back at the Food City register last month, your donation is making an impact, as the grocery store presented the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation a check for nearly $550,000.

That money was raised from April 7 through May 4 during the company-wide Sneaker Sales fundraising campaign.

100% of those donations are going toward research to find better treatment and ultimately cure for type one diabetes. A cause that’s near and dear to the heart of one employee, whose niece was recently diagnosed.

“It means the world to me. I’m so proud of the Maryville store, when your coworkers rally around you on a personal note, it just means so much and our customers, they never let us down. They always come in and participate,” said Betsi James.

Food City has held fundraisers for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation for years now, raising a total of nearly $2.9 million.