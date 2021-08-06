Former Five Points residents bring little free library to community they love

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The gift of literacy is coming to the Five Points community. Marie Illingworth and Ngina Blair, who grew up in and around the neighborhood, constructed a free little library that will be operated by Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation.

Illingworth says while growing up in Five Points was special, books were given her a view of the world beyond the neighborhood.

“I grew up in the neighborhood until about the fourth grade,” Illingworth said. “I had some wonderful role models and mentors after that that gave me opportunities. The books were always front and center to me.”

The free little library is open to anyone. The idea is that you can pick up a book and leave one for anyone to read. The box is located at the Walter P. Taylor Boys & Girls Club, 317 McConnell St.