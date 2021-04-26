Former Lady Vol doing her part to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of Lady Vols legend Pat Summitt’s players is ready to do her part in raising awareness and money for Alzheimer’s disease research.

Michelle Marciniak, of Tennessee, holds the women’s NCAA National Championship trophy after cutting the net after Tennessee defeated Georgia 83-65 in the finals of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament March 31, 1996, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, file)

Michelle Marciniak is taking part in the fifth Pedal For Alzheimer’s. Participants will bike 500 miles from Nashville to Knoxville.

“When she fought the disease, she fought it very courageously and out in public.” Michelle Marciniak

The charity cycling event in Summitt’s honor is set to take place Sept. 13-18. Bikers are invited to join the team on a first-come, first-served basis until the 24 rider spots are taken.

Marciniak was named Most Outstanding Player of the 1996 Final Four. She is a Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame member.