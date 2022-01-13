KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Legacy Parks Foundation is starting a new adventure program, Missy’s Fit and Fun Adventures, led by former Olympian Missy Kane. The adventures will take place once a month, and cost $10 to sign up for. Each session will be limited to 30 participants and equipment will be provided as available.

The first outing is a Fort History Hike on Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. The hike is a three – four mile loop and will be accompanied by a historian to educate hikers on the role the South Knoxville forts played in history.

“I want people to find a love for our East Tennessee area. I want them to get excited about exploring new places, I think they will be amazed,” said Kane, “I want them to step outside of their comfort zone.”





Photos courtesy of Missy Kane

Kane wants people to understand the importance of getting active, “Fitness is so key to our health, not just physically, but emotionally and spiritually.”

The adventures will not be limited to hiking. This new program will include biking, paddleboarding down the Tennessee River, scavenger hunts, an overnight trip, and more. Maps of these activities, a schedule of events, as well as trails in East Tennessee can be found on legacyparks.org.

“Some of my 80-year-old participants can out hike me, this hobby is really ageless,” said Kane. People of all age groups are encouraged to come out and take part in these activities.

Participants will have the opportunity to receive a team t-shirt after four completed activities, and a team water bottle after eight.

To learn more about this new program visit https://bit.ly/33hkdMl