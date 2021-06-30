Founder of Tennessee Memories Disorders Foundation talks July 1 launch

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — July 1 marks the launch of the nonprofit Tennessee Memory Disorders Foundation, which is based out of East Tennessee and led by a woman who specializes in health care for the elderly.

Experts and researchers are seeing an increasing number of persons suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

Dr. Monica Crane, a board-certified geriatrician and founder of Knoxville-based Genesis Neuroscience Clinic spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side about starting the nonprofit and its plans to aid those living with dementia and their families; as there is a growing need for more support and resources. According to the Alzheimer’s Association‘s “2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report,” there are an estimated 6.2 million Americans aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s dementia. As the number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s increases, so does the need for healthcare providers, caregivers, research and education.

According to Crane, TMDF will use its donations to compensate interns while promoting the nonprofit’s mission into every step and decision made regarding the mentoring program.

“Genesis Neuroscience Clinic’s mentoring program allows a diverse group of undergraduates a direct pathway into medical school,” said Crane. “The clinic gives opportunities by providing these paid leadership roles with the goal of giving students the best hands-on clinical experience they can have in addition to guidance on how to apply and be admitted into medical school.”

To donate to TMDF, visit tmdf.org/donate/ or mail to:

1400 Dowell Springs Blvd

#340

Knoxville, TN 37909