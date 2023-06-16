KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 On Your Side is joining our sister stations all over the country and volunteering for a cause in our communities. This is our 7th year joining Founder’s Day of Caring.

This year, WATE is supporting the Blount County Habitat for Humanity. One of the construction sites that WATE is helping with is a Women’s Build site for single mom Jabraela Moore and her son Ja’Shuan.

We couldn’t resist giving the two-year-old a new Hot Wheels truck, a gift for him to enjoy at his soon-to-be new home.

Ever since the day he was born, Ja’Shuan and his mom have been a tight little family of two.

This single mother is a graduate of Maryville High School, works full-time in automotive quality control, and wanted out of an apartment.

Jabraela turned to Blount Habitat for Humanity to see if it would be the right path to homeownership for her.

“I turned in my application in January and my classes actually started in February,” she told us, “so we had to wait until I got approved and made sure I qualified.”

Jabraela proudly took us on a tour of her habitat home where work is coming right along.

“This is the first bedroom,” she showed us, “this is my office, this is going to be little man’s room.”

Her bedroom is next to a bathroom with a big tub in it, perfect for her son’s bath time.

She showed us the kitchen, dining area, and plenty of space for her and a growing child, complete with a beautiful tree-filled view of the backyard.

“It is everything,” Jabraela said. “It’ll be a safe place for him and just something I can call my own.”

We left with a gift of our own, a high five from a little boy who has no idea how his mom’s big dreams led to this milestone in their lives.

If you’d like to support this mission, visit blounthabitat.org.