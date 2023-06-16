KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As a part of the annual Founder’s Day of Caring, WATE 6 On Your Side is supporting the Blount County Habitat for Humanity and we got to be a part of a special build honoring a longtime volunteer.

“It’s a fulfillment of a dream he always had to build one more house and when he became ill and was unable to build it, it was really traumatic for him because he missed it so much, and when he would get up, he said, ‘if only I could go to Habitat one more time.’ So, it’s nice to see a house in his name. It’s very special for us and I’m sure it would be for him too,” said Ruth Harris, whose husband Warren Harris passed away last August after a two-year battle with melanoma.

Now, a Blount County Habitat for Humanity home is being built in his memory, as a tribute to Warren’s nearly 20 years of service as a volunteer, and a skilled one at that.

It’s called Faith Build, supported by several area churches and the many friends and family members of Warren and Ruth, including the group of senior volunteer builders known as the “Blount Bunch.”

Ruth told us, “Well, at one point, when they finished a build, they had a requirement: even the screws in the electrical plates had to all be vertical or turned the same way. Everything had to be plumb or it didn’t go. The doors and windows could not make a noise when the windows were open, or the air vent fan came on. So, when you got a Habitat House, that this so-called Blount Bunch as they were called, built, it was really a superior craftsmanship job.”

Warren Harris wasn’t just about building a house. He threw his heart into building a home for someone in need.

“He was always very concerned for whatever people had need of,” Ruth said, “whether it’s food, clothing, shelter, friendship, love, he was quick to try to answer that need.”

Daughter Beth McMahon said, “This build just so sums up a lot of who he was to us, to me and to this community.”

So far, no homeowner has been selected for the build. That process is ongoing.

For more information about Blount County Habitat for Humanity, visit blounthabitat.org.