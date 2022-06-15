KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As part of our Founder’s Day of Caring, we are partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee for a food drive this Friday. WATE 6 On Your Side staff will be available to collect food donations for drop-off at Greystone Mansion.

You can drive in and drop off at the Greystone, located at 1306 N. Broadway in Knoxville from 6 a.m to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17th. More information about our WATE food drive for Founder’s Day of Caring 2022 can be found here. Donations can also be made online.

What food to bring

High-demand items include canned vegetables, white and brown rice, soup, tuna, pasta, peanut butter, instant potatoes and corn flour.

How to drive through

Drivers are instructed to enter at the entrance driveway in front of Greystone Mansion. then,