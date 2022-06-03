KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Founder’s Day of Caring is an opportunity for the staff at WATE 6 to put our love for this community into action.

Inspired by the service we deliver to our local communities every day, WATE 6 will join Nexstar stations across the country on Friday, June 17, during the annual Founder’s Day of Caring — the 26th anniversary of the event.

This year, we are joining the fight against hunger with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.

For our Founder’s Day of Caring project, we will have volunteers at Second Harvest Food Bank in Maryville helping to process donations in an effort to provide food for families across our area.

We hope you will join us by dropping off donations at the food bank or by donating online. A link will be active at the WATE 6 website on June 17.

Second Harvest Food Bank leads the the fight to end hunger. As East Tennessee’s largest hunger-relief charity, Second Harvest operates programs and distributes food in 18 counties. The food bank secures and distributes more than 21 million pounds of food and grocery products annually through a network of 630+ partnering nonprofit organizations such as food pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters and schools.

Did you know…

Every day in East Tennessee people are faced with a difficult decision. They must choose between paying for food or other essentials such as fuel, housing, and healthcare. This decision leads many to seek emergency food assistance.



People of all ages in East Tennessee are served by Second Harvest Food Bank. These programs are specifically designed to ensure no matter how young or old, no one goes hungry in Second Harvest’s 18-county service area.



The total number of people at risk of hunger in our area is nearly 160,000.



Most of the people that Second Harvest serves are the “Working Poor”. This means there is at least one working adult in the family, but the wages earned exceed what is allowed to be qualified for government assistance. While employed, many are underemployed, part-time or seasonal workers.



In the 18 counties in East Tennessee that are served, there are 51,570 children and 35,000 seniors at risk of hunger, 1 out of every 5 people in line at a food pantry is a child.



142,000+ people are assisted each month in our service area.